Bassett Furniture Announces Opening of New Store in Los Angeles, Calif.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. , a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings, today announced the opening of its new Bassett Home Furnishings store located in the historical Helms Bakery District of Los Angeles County, Calif. Bassett currently has 90 store locations across the United States, including 12 stores in California.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Mar 6
|Kay Elliott 5835
|417
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Mar 5
|Steiny98
|124
|For sale: Used Discontinued..Ashley Monarch Val... (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Rbain
|4
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Feb 28
|Darlene
|78
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Feb 27
|Jinksdoug
|773
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Feb 26
|vomblaurasen
|21
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Feb 20
|KMSpin
|308
