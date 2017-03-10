Bassett Furniture Announces Opening of New Store in Los Angeles, Calif.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. , a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings, today announced the opening of its new Bassett Home Furnishings store located in the historical Helms Bakery District of Los Angeles County, Calif. Bassett currently has 90 store locations across the United States, including 12 stores in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.