West Michigan doctor first to offer electric stimulator implant for chronic pain

Tuesday Feb 14

The Javery Pain Institute is the first West Michigan health care provider to offer a new electric stimulator that can alleviate chronic leg pain. The Institute's Dr. YiJia Chu is one of the first physicians in the nation to perform the Dorsal Root Ganglion implant, which is being hailed as game-changing treatment option for patients suffering from complex regional pain syndrome, or CRPS, and other nerve-related chronic pain disorders.

Chicago, IL

