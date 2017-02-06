Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 134,69...

Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 134,699 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated by 135.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 234,083 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 134,699 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11) 23 hr Matt 121
If anyone is looking for Furniture this is the ... (Mar '16) Sun marieburn 6
Where to buy modern furniture online? (May '07) Sun marieburn 150
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Sun Jacie 128
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Sat harleygryl808 770
Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13) Feb 2 Vcorti4 48
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) Jan 31 Ginny 411
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Jan 20 NatuzziSucsht 305
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,907 • Total comments across all topics: 278,638,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC