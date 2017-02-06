Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 134,699 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated
Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated by 135.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 234,083 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 134,699 shares during the period.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|23 hr
|Matt
|121
|If anyone is looking for Furniture this is the ... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|marieburn
|6
|Where to buy modern furniture online? (May '07)
|Sun
|marieburn
|150
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Sun
|Jacie
|128
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Sat
|harleygryl808
|770
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|Feb 2
|Vcorti4
|48
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Jan 31
|Ginny
|411
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Jan 20
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
