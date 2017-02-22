Timothy E. Hall Sells 14,278 Shares o...

Timothy E. Hall Sells 14,278 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. VP Timothy E. Hall sold 14,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $733,175.30.

