These recalled La-Z-Boy chairs could shock you

7 hrs ago

These recalled La-Z-Boy chairs could shock you A power supply on some of its electric lift chairs can crack, cause shock hazard Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kvfBH3 La-Z-Boy, based in Monroe, Mich., is recalling power supplies for some lift chairs because of a potential shock hazard. DETROIT - A La-Z-Boy lounger with an electric component that helps lift a user out of the chair is being recalled because of concern that the power supply may pose a shock hazard.

