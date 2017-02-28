Steelcase Inc. to Webcast Presentation at Raymond James Investor...

Steelcase Inc. announces that James Keane, President and Chief Executive Officer, David Sylvester, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Raj Mehan, Director, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis and Assistant Treasurer, will be presenting at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The presentation is scheduled for 10:25am ET and will be webcast.

