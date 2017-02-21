South Street Advisors LLC Buys The Priceline Group, PRA Health Sciences, Valvoline, Sells ...
New York, NY, based Investment company South Street Advisors LLC buys The Priceline Group, PRA Health Sciences, Valvoline, Boeing Co, Masco, United Technologies, sells Allergan PLC, CVS Health, Medtronic PLC, Wells Fargo, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Street Advisors LLC. As of 2016-12-31, South Street Advisors LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
