Shopping 5 hour ago 2:39 p.m.These recalled La-Z-Boy chairs could shock you

These recalled La-Z-Boy chairs could shock you

La-Z-Boy is recalling some power supplies for its lift chairs out of concern that they may pose a shock hazard. The power supply's casing - a black, plastic, rectangular box about 6 inches by 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches - "can crack within the screw housing and break, causing the cover to detach and exposing the power supply's electrical components," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission explained on its website.

