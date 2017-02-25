Roth Capital Brokers Lower Earnings E...

Roth Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for LSI Industries Inc.

Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of LSI Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the firm will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

