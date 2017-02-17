Reclining seats coming to Regina Cineplex theatre
The company announced Thursday that it will be replacing the seats in all 10 of its auditoriums with reclining seats. "They are fully electrically powered, La-Z-Boy recliners, high back, extra wide, super nice," Stephanie Chase, general manger of Cineplex Odeon Southland Mall, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|23 hr
|Fran
|12
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Fri
|Wendy
|307
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|kelleykajdasz
|18
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion or Sle... (Jun '11)
|Feb 16
|DonnaE
|77
|How to build a privacy office workspace?
|Feb 15
|adtolily
|1
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Feb 14
|Nffjl
|4
|wanted: drexel heritage "insignia" br set/pieces (Jul '11)
|Feb 13
|Edhgtt
|11
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC