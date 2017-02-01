Raymond James Financial, Inc. Upgrades Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) to Strong-Buy
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt, from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Ginny
|411
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 29
|skconnell
|17
|Kincaid Jackson Landing (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|Sam
|16
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Jan 29
|Crystal
|77
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 28
|Onlynini
|127
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Jan 20
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|efeyein
|768
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC