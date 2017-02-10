Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Select Comf...

Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Select Comfort Corporation (SCSS) Cut by Analyst

Select Comfort Corporation - Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Select Comfort Corporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Chicago, IL

