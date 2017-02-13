Monroe Bank & Trust MI Sells 28,652 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated
Monroe Bank & Trust MI lowered its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,094 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,652 shares during the period.
