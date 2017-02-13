Monroe Bank & Trust MI Sells 28,652 S...

Monroe Bank & Trust MI Sells 28,652 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Monday

Monroe Bank & Trust MI lowered its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,094 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,652 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

