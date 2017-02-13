Masco Corporation (MAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
According to Zacks, "Though Masco's adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%, it increased 14% on a year over year basis. Net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and grew 3% year over year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion or Sle... (Jun '11)
|5 hr
|DonnaE
|76
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|9 hr
|Ginny
|11
|Two dressers in a nightstand made by Sumter cab...
|Sun
|Olylarry
|1
|Victorian Sampler Tall Dresser
|Sun
|Annio
|1
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Tablefinder
|201
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Feb 10
|Kay Riley
|306
|Lexington Victorian Sampler Armoire for Sale (Jul '13)
|Feb 9
|Toni Burdette
|5
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC