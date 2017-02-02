LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock. According to Zacks, "LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|9 hr
|Vcorti4
|48
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Ginny
|411
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 29
|skconnell
|17
|Kincaid Jackson Landing (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|Sam
|16
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Jan 29
|Crystal
|77
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 28
|Onlynini
|127
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Jan 20
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
