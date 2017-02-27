Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) I...

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Insider J Mitchell Dolloff Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated insider J Mitchell Dolloff sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00.

