La-Z-Boy to Invest in Dayton, TN Manufacturing Campus
La-Z-Boy Incorporated today announced it plans to invest approximately $26 million over a three-year period in its largest U.S. manufacturing facility, located in Dayton, Tennessee. The 1.2 million square-foot Dayton campus, which began operations in 1973 and employs approximately 1,400 people, is the only La-Z-Boy branded plant that manufactures furniture in all three upholstery categories -- recliners, motion sofas and stationary upholstery, making nearly 90% of the various frame styles in the company's manufactured-branded product line.
