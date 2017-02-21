La-Z-Boy Reports Fiscal 2017 Third-Qu...

La-Z-Boy Reports Fiscal 2017 Third-Quarter Results

La-Z-Boy Incorporated today reported its operating results for the fiscal 2017 third quarter ended January 28, 2017. The company reported earnings per diluted share of $0.47 attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated compared with $0.43 in last year's third quarter; Sales for the fiscal 2017 third quarter were $390.0 million, up 1.6% compared with the prior year's third quarter.

