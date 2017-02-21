La-Z-Boy Reports Fiscal 2017 Third-Quarter Results
La-Z-Boy Incorporated today reported its operating results for the fiscal 2017 third quarter ended January 28, 2017. The company reported earnings per diluted share of $0.47 attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated compared with $0.43 in last year's third quarter; Sales for the fiscal 2017 third quarter were $390.0 million, up 1.6% compared with the prior year's third quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mon
|KMSpin
|308
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Teresa in SC
|1,103
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion or Sle... (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Fran
|78
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Sun
|Joy
|13
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|kelleykajdasz
|18
|How to build a privacy office workspace?
|Feb 15
|adtolily
|1
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Feb 14
|Nffjl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC