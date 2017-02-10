La-Z-Boy recalls power supplies sold with Lift Chairs due to shock hazard
The recall involves the power supplies sold with Gold Series electric Lift Chairs; the Clayton Luxury-Lift and Power Lift , and Luxury-Lift . They were also part of conversion kits for older lift chairs with Models 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508 and 1LM515.
