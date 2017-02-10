La-Z-Boy recalls power supplies sold ...

La-Z-Boy recalls power supplies sold with Lift Chairs due to shock hazard

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SooToday

The recall involves the power supplies sold with Gold Series electric Lift Chairs; the Clayton Luxury-Lift and Power Lift , and Luxury-Lift . They were also part of conversion kits for older lift chairs with Models 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508 and 1LM515.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion or Sle... (Jun '11) 1 hr DonnaE 76
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) 4 hr Ginny 11
Two dressers in a nightstand made by Sumter cab... Sun Olylarry 1
Victorian Sampler Tall Dresser Sun Annio 1
ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11) Sat Tablefinder 201
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Feb 10 Kay Riley 306
Lexington Victorian Sampler Armoire for Sale (Jul '13) Feb 9 Toni Burdette 5
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,114 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC