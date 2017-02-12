La-Z-Boy recalls power supplies sold with lift chairs due to shock hazard
La-Z-Boy has recalled about 2,500 of their power supplies sold with lift chairs due to shock hazards. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission , the lift chairs power supply can break, causing the cover to detach and expose the power supply's electrical components, posing a shock hazard.
