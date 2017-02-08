La-Z-Boy recalls about 2,500 power supplies sold with lift chairs due to shock hazard
The maker of recliners and other furniture said the lift chair's power supply cover can crack and end up detaching and exposing the electrical components, which could give users an electric shock. No injuries have been reported so far.
