La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

La-Z-Boy Incorporated - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a report issued on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.