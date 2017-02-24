La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
La-Z-Boy Incorporated - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a report issued on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|Jinksdoug
|773
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|18 hr
|vomblaurasen
|21
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Sat
|Ginny
|413
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Feb 20
|KMSpin
|308
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|Feb 20
|Teresa in SC
|1,103
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion or Sle... (Jun '11)
|Feb 20
|Fran
|78
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Feb 19
|Joy
|13
