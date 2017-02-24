La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Post FY2018 ...

La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

La-Z-Boy Incorporated - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a report issued on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78.

