La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Rating Lo...

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "La-Z-Boy is the third largest furniture maker in the U.S., the largest reclining-chair manufacturer in the world and America's largest manufacturer of upholstered furniture. " Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13) 9 hr Vcorti4 48
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) Tue Ginny 411
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Jan 29 skconnell 17
Kincaid Jackson Landing (Dec '14) Jan 29 Sam 16
Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11) Jan 29 Crystal 77
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Jan 28 Onlynini 127
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Jan 20 NatuzziSucsht 305
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC