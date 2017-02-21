La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Declares ...

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

La-Z-Boy Incorporated declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 15th.

