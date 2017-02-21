Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Adorably Spar Over Home Decor on Instagram
Some couples argue about finances or what to eat for dinner. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard argue about whether or not his La-Z-Boy recliner belongs in the living room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Feb 20
|KMSpin
|308
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|Feb 20
|Teresa in SC
|1,103
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion or Sle... (Jun '11)
|Feb 20
|Fran
|78
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Feb 19
|Joy
|13
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|kelleykajdasz
|18
|How to build a privacy office workspace?
|Feb 15
|adtolily
|1
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Feb 14
|Nffjl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC