Kevin Stark Announces Retirement from HNI Contract
Kevin Stark, vice president of design for HNI Contract Furniture Group, has announced his retirement after more than 30 years in the industry. HBF, which Stark joined in 1986 as product development manager, was acquired by the HNI Contract family in 2008, joining brands like Allsteel, Gunlocke, and Paoli.
