Kames Capital plc Buys Bank of Americaoration, Activision Blizzard, Celgene, Sells Mohawk ...
Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company KAMES CAPITAL plc buys Bank of Americaoration, Activision Blizzard, Celgene, Leggett & Platt, Coherent, Helmerich & Payne, Chevron, Merck, Cisco Systems, PACCAR, sells Mohawk Industries, Teleflex, Exxon Mobil, Alphabet, Aetna during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KAMES CAPITAL plc. As of 2016-12-31, KAMES CAPITAL plc owns 207 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Ginny
|411
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 29
|skconnell
|17
|Kincaid Jackson Landing (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|Sam
|16
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Jan 29
|Crystal
|77
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 28
|Onlynini
|127
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Jan 20
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|efeyein
|768
