Kames Capital plc Buys Bank of Americaoration, Activision Blizzard, Celgene, Sells Mohawk ...

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company KAMES CAPITAL plc buys Bank of Americaoration, Activision Blizzard, Celgene, Leggett & Platt, Coherent, Helmerich & Payne, Chevron, Merck, Cisco Systems, PACCAR, sells Mohawk Industries, Teleflex, Exxon Mobil, Alphabet, Aetna during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KAMES CAPITAL plc. As of 2016-12-31, KAMES CAPITAL plc owns 207 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion.

