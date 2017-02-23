Insider Selling: Masco Corporation (MAS) Director Sells 1,949 Shares of Stock
Masco Corporation Director Lisa A. Payne sold 1,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $66,051.61.
