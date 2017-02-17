Hot location brings in big bucks
Local investors paid $1.95 million for the 24,000-square-foot former La-Z-Boy Furniture building at 5955 Airport Blvd., in west Mobile, according to Marietta Urquhart of White-Spunner Realty, who represented the seller. The purchase included two lots behind the building.
