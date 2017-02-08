Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) P...

Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Position Maintained by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC maintained its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Corporation during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,833 shares of the company's stock at the end of the third quarter.

Chicago, IL

