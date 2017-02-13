HNI Corporation (HNI) Cut to Sell at ...

HNI Corporation (HNI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "HNI Corp has two reportable core operating segments: office furniture and hearth products. They are the second largest office furniture manufacturer in the United States and the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of gas- and wood-burning fireplaces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) 10 hr kelleykajdasz 18
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion or Sle... (Jun '11) 20 hr DonnaE 77
How to build a privacy office workspace? Wed adtolily 1
South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15) Tue Nffjl 4
wanted: drexel heritage "insignia" br set/pieces (Jul '11) Feb 13 Edhgtt 11
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Feb 13 Ginny 11
Two dressers in a nightstand made by Sumter cab... Feb 12 Olylarry 1
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Feb 10 Kay Riley 306
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,444 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC