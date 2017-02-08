Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) EVP Donald...

Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) EVP Donald D. Goeman Sells 4,111 Shares

Herman Miller, Inc. EVP Donald D. Goeman sold 4,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $129,126.51.

