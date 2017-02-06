Herman Miller, Huntington enhancing classroom libraries

Funds from Herman Miller, Inc. and Huntington will be used to enhance classroom libraries in kindergarten through third grade at three elementary schools in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties, Ottawa Area ISD officials said Monday, Feb. 6. The $30,000 in combined donations will support the Reading Now Network's efforts to improve early literacy and raise student achievement across all grade levels in school districts throughout West Michigan. Last year, teachers and administrators learned about the common threads among five West Michigan elementary schools, where K-3 students outperformed their peers with similar demographics on literacy measures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.