Herman Miller announces restructuring to accelerate branding campaign
As part of its newly-launched branding campaign, a West-Michigan based furniture design manufacturer is going through some internal reorganization. Herman Miller Inc. announced realignment on Monday, Feb. 6, that will include structural changes to the way the company operates and some personnel changes to its executive leadership team.
