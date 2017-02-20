GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2,693,000 Position in Select Comfort Corporation
GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Select Comfort Corporation by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 119,057 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|4 hr
|KMSpin
|308
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Teresa in SC
|1,103
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion or Sle... (Jun '11)
|7 hr
|Fran
|78
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Sun
|Joy
|13
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|kelleykajdasz
|18
|How to build a privacy office workspace?
|Feb 15
|adtolily
|1
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Feb 14
|Nffjl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC