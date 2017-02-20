GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2,693,0...

GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2,693,000 Position in Select Comfort Corporation

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Select Comfort Corporation by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 119,057 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) 4 hr KMSpin 308
broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08) 5 hr Teresa in SC 1,103
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion or Sle... (Jun '11) 7 hr Fran 78
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Sun Joy 13
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Feb 16 kelleykajdasz 18
How to build a privacy office workspace? Feb 15 adtolily 1
South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15) Feb 14 Nffjl 4
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,269 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC