Gerber Hosts Symposium with Furniture Industry Leaders to Discuss...
Gerber demonstrated their easy-to-use software and automated textile and leather cutting technologies highlighting how they are helping to decrease time to market, increase throughput and improve material yields. During the symposium, Bill McCloughlin, editor-in-chief at Furniture Today ,i 1 2discussed five of the trends affecting the furniture industry including: "The common theme throughout the day was showing how technology addresses key trends in the market and helps our customers achieve optimum results," said , director of product marketing, automation solutions at Gerber Technology.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|Feb 2
|Vcorti4
|48
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Jan 31
|Ginny
|411
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 29
|skconnell
|17
|Kincaid Jackson Landing (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|Sam
|16
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Jan 29
|Crystal
|77
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 28
|Onlynini
|127
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Jan 20
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
