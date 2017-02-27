FY2017 EPS Estimates for LSI Industries Inc. Cut by Analyst
Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2017 EPS estimates for LSI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33.
