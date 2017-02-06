Flexsteel Reports Second Quarter Results
Net sales were $118.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, compared to record net sales of $125.4 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 5.5%. Net sales were $230.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2016 compared to record net sales of $251.9 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 8.5%.
