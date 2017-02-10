Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) Director Sells $216,240.00 in Stock
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Director Mary C. Bottie sold 4,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $216,240.00.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|5 hr
|Hoffman
|200
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|Ginny
|8
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|9 hr
|Kay Riley
|306
|Lexington Victorian Sampler Armoire for Sale (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Toni Burdette
|5
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Feb 7
|Mona
|3
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Matt
|121
|If anyone is looking for Furniture this is the ... (Mar '16)
|Feb 5
|marieburn
|6
