FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys United Parcel Service, Leggett & Platt, AbbVie, ...
Fort Myers, FL, based Investment company FineMark National Bank & Trust buys United Parcel Service, Leggett & Platt, AbbVie, Marathon Petroleum, Qualcomm, Philip Morris International, Abbott Laboratories, 3M Co, iShares US Preferred Stock, Berkshire Hathaway, sells SPDR MidCap Trust Series I, Allstate, Alphabet, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Edison International during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FineMark National Bank & Trust. As of 2016-12-31, FineMark National Bank & Trust owns 1251 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wanted: drexel heritage "insignia" br set/pieces (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|Edhgtt
|11
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion or Sle... (Jun '11)
|12 hr
|DonnaE
|76
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|16 hr
|Ginny
|11
|Two dressers in a nightstand made by Sumter cab...
|Sun
|Olylarry
|1
|Victorian Sampler Tall Dresser
|Sun
|Annio
|1
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Tablefinder
|201
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Feb 10
|Kay Riley
|306
