Custer Inc. enters second generation of family business with founder's departure
Following a 30-year stint running the business he started, the CEO of a Grand Rapids-based full-service interior design/build firm is passing control of the company to his children. Dave Custer, founder of Custer Inc., is transferring power of the family business to his three sons: Todd, Scott and Mark.
