.com | DUT students finalists in Furn...

.com | DUT students finalists in Furniture Design Competition

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: News24

Durban Two aspiring designers from the Durban University of Technology have been selected as finalists in the Furniture Design Competition, to be held in Durban in March. It is a project by the Department of Trade and Industry aimed at responding to the design skills shortage in the furniture industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Mon KMSpin 308
broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08) Mon Teresa in SC 1,103
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion or Sle... (Jun '11) Mon Fran 78
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Sun Joy 13
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) Feb 16 kelleykajdasz 18
How to build a privacy office workspace? Feb 15 adtolily 1
South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15) Feb 14 Nffjl 4
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,058,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC