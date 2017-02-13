Cipher Capital LP Decreases Position ...

Cipher Capital LP Decreases Position in Steelcase Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Cipher Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 170,795 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,368 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wanted: drexel heritage "insignia" br set/pieces (Jul '11) 13 hr Edhgtt 11
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion or Sle... (Jun '11) 22 hr DonnaE 76
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Mon Ginny 11
Two dressers in a nightstand made by Sumter cab... Sun Olylarry 1
Victorian Sampler Tall Dresser Sun Annio 1
ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11) Feb 11 Tablefinder 201
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Feb 10 Kay Riley 306
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,852,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC