BRIEF-Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reports 5.47 pct passive...

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reports 5.47 pct passive stake in LSI Industries as on Dec 30 - SEC Filing * Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC reports 5.47 percent passive stake in LSI Industries Inc as on December 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [ bit.ly/2lt1Axr ] Further company coverage: Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S. dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $17.07 billion in the week ended Feb. 7, down from $18.47 billion the previous week.

