Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) SVP Sells $160,802.40 in Stock
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated SVP David C. Baker sold 6,091 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $160,802.40.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mon
|KMSpin
|308
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Teresa in SC
|1,103
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion or Sle... (Jun '11)
|Feb 20
|Fran
|78
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Feb 19
|Joy
|13
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|kelleykajdasz
|18
|How to build a privacy office workspace?
|Feb 15
|adtolily
|1
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Feb 14
|Nffjl
|4
