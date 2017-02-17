Bassett Furniture Announces the Opening of New Store in Garden City, NY

BASSETT, Va., Feb. 17, 2017 -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. , a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings, today announced the opening of its new Bassett Home Furnishings store located in Garden City, N.Y., in Nassau County. Bassett currently has 90 store locations across the United States including 10 stores in the New York Market Area. / EIN News / -- "We are excited to bring another Bassett Home Furnishings store to the New York area and we believe the market is ideal for our brand which sets the standard for providing consumers the latest on-trend furniture styles with unmatched custom capabilities, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories," said Robert H. Spilman Jr., Bassett Chairman and CEO. "With the opening of this store we continue to strengthen our position in New York."

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.