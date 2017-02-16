Barclays PLC Reaffirms "Overweight" Rating for Masco Corporation
Barclays PLC currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00. Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|10 hr
|kelleykajdasz
|18
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion or Sle... (Jun '11)
|20 hr
|DonnaE
|77
|How to build a privacy office workspace?
|Wed
|adtolily
|1
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Nffjl
|4
|wanted: drexel heritage "insignia" br set/pieces (Jul '11)
|Feb 13
|Edhgtt
|11
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Feb 13
|Ginny
|11
|Two dressers in a nightstand made by Sumter cab...
|Feb 12
|Olylarry
|1
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Feb 10
|Kay Riley
|306
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC