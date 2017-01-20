Zacks: Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages
Shares of Steelcase Inc. have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
