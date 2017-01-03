Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ...

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) to Sell

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "Leggett's significant global presence exposes it to various risks associated with operating internationally, specifically adverse currency movements. Raw material price deflation and stiff competition also pose significant threats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ... 3 hr Losbanoslittle 1
Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15) 3 hr Losbanoslittle 31
Ashley Furniture Britannia Rose bookcase (Jan '10) Mon Angelblade131 152
ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11) Mon Rperci4772gmailcom 198
Broyhill Fontana Nightstand (Feb '12) Mon Laurie 22
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets Jan 1 DebCooper 11
AICO Tresor French Vanilla - Discontinued (Mar '08) Dec 31 LEE 3
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Dec '16 Eric from Montreal 302
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,944 • Total comments across all topics: 277,587,767

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC