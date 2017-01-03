Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) to Sell
According to Zacks, "Leggett's significant global presence exposes it to various risks associated with operating internationally, specifically adverse currency movements. Raw material price deflation and stiff competition also pose significant threats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|3 hr
|Losbanoslittle
|1
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Losbanoslittle
|31
|Ashley Furniture Britannia Rose bookcase (Jan '10)
|Mon
|Angelblade131
|152
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|Mon
|Rperci4772gmailcom
|198
|Broyhill Fontana Nightstand (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Laurie
|22
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets
|Jan 1
|DebCooper
|11
|AICO Tresor French Vanilla - Discontinued (Mar '08)
|Dec 31
|LEE
|3
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Eric from Montreal
|302
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC