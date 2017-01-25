Zacks Investment Management Sells 27,471 Shares of HNI Corporation
Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in HNI Corporation by 80.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,471 shares during the period.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Jan 23
|Aewood
|76
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Jan 22
|Bob
|405
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|Anonymous
|15
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Jan 20
|NatuzziSucsht
|305
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|efeyein
|768
|Kids table and chair set
|Jan 10
|Mhlee
|1
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Jan 9
|Debra Rowan
|126
